Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of New Gold worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in New Gold by 48.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,124,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 365,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth $702,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 89.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter worth $6,846,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. upped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

