Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $50.24 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

