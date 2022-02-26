Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 31,353 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 300,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 924,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 472,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

