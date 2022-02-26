Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.75% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAI stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

