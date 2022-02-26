Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 39,597 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,597 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 331,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $13,247,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.