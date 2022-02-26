Guggenheim Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $316.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.93. The stock has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

