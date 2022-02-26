Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 383 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in IDEX were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its 200-day moving average is $220.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

