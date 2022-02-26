Gulden Price Hits $0.0073 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $4.12 million and $2,360.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00275150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001495 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,853,683 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

