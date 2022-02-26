Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day moving average is $287.75. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.