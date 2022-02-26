Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $139.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

