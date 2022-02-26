Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $273,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,790 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

