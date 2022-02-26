Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $335,000 Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $480.78 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.50 and its 200 day moving average is $477.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

