Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $269,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 720,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after buying an additional 406,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after buying an additional 66,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

