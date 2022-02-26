Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $298,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

NYSE:ANET opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $191,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $12,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,530 shares of company stock worth $55,585,590. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

