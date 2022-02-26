Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $41,707,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

