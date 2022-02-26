Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 1,236 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,521,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,374,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,368,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. P. Carey by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,273,000 after buying an additional 139,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

WPC opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.