Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $317,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,079,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $128.42 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

