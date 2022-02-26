Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $369.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,478 shares of company stock worth $239,382,286 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

