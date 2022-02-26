Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.