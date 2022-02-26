Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

LON:HFD opened at GBX 277.20 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £606.87 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 329.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 263 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 441.80 ($6.01).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.