Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HALO. increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34.
About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.