Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HALO. increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

