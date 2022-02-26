Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $799.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

