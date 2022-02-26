Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

HASI stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

