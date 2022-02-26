Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,093.40.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

