Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.