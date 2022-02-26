Haywood Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a na rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (up previously from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.79 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.38.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

