HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.