HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GBT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.36.

GBT stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.