H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
HEES opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.
About H&E Equipment Services (Get Rating)
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.