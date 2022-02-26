H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

H&E Equipment Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HEES opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

