H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $37.69. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 1,318 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 2.94%. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,654,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 861,526 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 927,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2,071.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after purchasing an additional 789,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

