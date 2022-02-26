Head to Head Contrast: Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) vs. Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Credicorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 0 4 12 0 2.75 Credicorp 0 6 2 0 2.25

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $148.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.75%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Risk & Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Credicorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $43.50 billion 1.07 $1.69 billion N/A N/A Credicorp $4.32 billion 2.79 $923.39 million $8.75 17.25

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 16.98% 10.44% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Credicorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of products and services such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services to SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment includes insurance, investment, and wealth management products and services. The company was founded by George Truett Tate on October 21, 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services. The Microfinance segment consists of subsidiaries offering commercial banking activities and specialized financial services to support small and micro business clients. The Insurance and Pensions segment offers insurance products for property and casualty, life insurance business, and corporate health insurance and medical services. The Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment comprises of asset management, capital markets, corporate finance, and wealth management business units. The company was founded on August 17, 1995 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

