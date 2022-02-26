Head-To-Head Survey: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) vs. Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Vyant Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27%

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyant Bio has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Viridian Therapeutics and Vyant Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.51%. Vyant Bio has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Vyant Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 386.86 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.64 Vyant Bio $5.75 million 5.60 -$8.00 million N/A N/A

Vyant Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vyant Bio beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.