Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.78

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.78 and traded as low as $124.06. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $127.06, with a volume of 23,219,988 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,444,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 638,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,480,000 after purchasing an additional 422,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,015,000.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

