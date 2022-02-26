HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given New €60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($64.77) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price target on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($67.05) to €56.00 ($63.64) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.32 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.