Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 5467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

