Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 101,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.