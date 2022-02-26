HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after buying an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,225,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,310,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHVN opened at $121.94 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,734 shares of company stock worth $11,502,028. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

