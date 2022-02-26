HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 108 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $98.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.