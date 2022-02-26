HighTower Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 48.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

