HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Cedar Fair Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.