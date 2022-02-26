HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

