HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DAR opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.15. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.