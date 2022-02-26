HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 23,346 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,346 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Everi by 58.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,529,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.72. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

About Everi (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.