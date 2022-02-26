Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.53.

HLT opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

