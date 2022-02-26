HM Payson & Co. Acquires 170 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,447.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,517.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,512.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.