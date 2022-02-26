HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canada Goose by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

