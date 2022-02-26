HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.65.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

