HM Payson & Co. Sells 205 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

