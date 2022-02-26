HM Payson & Co. Sells 300 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTS opened at $248.25 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.38 and a 52-week high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.43.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.