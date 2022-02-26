Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

