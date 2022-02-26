Homrich & Berg Acquires 1,122 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $453.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.52 and a 52 week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.