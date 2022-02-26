Homrich & Berg Acquires 182 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after acquiring an additional 357,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after acquiring an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

LLY stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.